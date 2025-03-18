Youngbloods Singer Jesse Colin Young, Known for 'Get Together,' Dead at 83

Jesse Colin Young, the iconic frontman and co-founder of the influential Sixties group The Youngbloods, passed away on Sunday, March 16, at the age of 83.

His wife and manager, Connie Young, confirmed the news, stating that the musician died peacefully at their home in Aiken, South Carolina. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Known for his soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics, Young rose to fame with The Youngbloods, whose 1969 hit "Get Together" became a timeless anthem for peace.

According to RollingStone, the song's unforgettable chorus—"Come on, people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now"—captured the hopeful spirit of the Sixties counterculture.

Despite its modest initial chart performance, the song reached a wider audience after being featured in a public service announcement, ultimately peaking at Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Born Perry Miller on November 22, 1941, Young's musical journey began early. His mother, a violinist and singer, inspired his love for music, and he initially studied piano and classical guitar.

However, his passion for blues and early rock led him to Greenwich Village in the early Sixties, where he released his first solo albums before forming The Youngbloods in 1965.

The band, initially consisting of Young, guitarist Jerry Corbitt, pianist/guitarist Lowell Levinger, and drummer Joe Bauer, quickly gained attention with its folk-rock sound.

A moment of silence, please, and one last moment's sunlight fading in the grass, so come on people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together and try to love one another right now with the passing of Jesse Colin Young. pic.twitter.com/IvoAPSq4h6 — Jeff Domingues (@jeffdomingues) March 18, 2025

Jesse Colin Young's Contribution to The Youngbloods and Solo Career

Though Young didn't write "Get Together," he contributed several songs to The Youngbloods' albums, including "Darkness, Darkness" and "Sunlight."

After the band relocated to California in the late '60s, Young became their primary songwriter. However, the group disbanded in 1972 following Corbitt's departure.

In the years that followed, Young embarked on a successful solo career. His albums, such as Song for Juli (1973) and Songbird (1975), gained significant acclaim.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, he continued to produce music while also becoming a dedicated social and environmental activist. In the early 1990s, he co-founded the record label Ridgetop Music with his wife, Connie.

After a diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2012, Young took a brief hiatus from performing but later returned to the stage. In 2016, he resumed live performances and released his final album, Dreamers, in 2019.

Mirror said fans and fellow musicians have since shared tributes, remembering his lasting impact on music. One fan wrote, "Rest in Power, Jesse Colin Young," while another highlighted his beautiful voice and the enduring power of "Get Together" as the anthem of the 1960s peace movement.