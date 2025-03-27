Neil Diamond's 'Disturbing' Moment with a Fan During Concert Resurfaces: 'I Think I Just Watched A Crime'

Neil Diamond footage from a 2002 concert that went viral on TikTok has spurred backlash over the singer's actions toward a female fan.

The segment shows Diamond up close and personal with a fan at a performance, and viewers called the moment "creepy," as shared by the account "Oldmansrock" who uploaded the clip.

In the video, the now 84-year-old singer is seen holding the fan's hand and singing directly to her.

At one point, he kisses her hand and touches her face before eventually kissing her.

The fan appears to lean over the stage, expressing excitement and gratitude before returning to her seat.

The song that was playing along, at that moment, was "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon," a hit single from 1967.

Song lyrics like "Girl, you'll be a woman soon. In light of the resurfaced footage, its lyrics — "I love you so much, can't count all the ways" — have faced renewed scrutiny.

While some fans defended Diamond's actions, others pointed to the discomfort expressed by viewers.

Critics pointed out that there seemed to be an arrogance in Diamond's belief that every woman in the audience fancied him.

Neil Diamond Called Out For 'Inappropriate' Behavior

Commenters on TikTok have expressed discomfort with the interaction. One user said,

"I think I just watched a crime," while another warned, "You'll need a lawyer soon."

Many echoed feelings of discomfort but one commenter wrote, "That is maybe the most cringey 30 seconds of my life."

It was this last one that drew criticism of Diamond's behavior when some saw that the fan appeared hesitant about the kiss at the end of the exchange.

Diamond, who has been married to Katie McNeil since 2012, was previously married to Jaye Posner and Marcia Murphey.

His fan interactions have long been part of his concert persona, but the recent footage has had people questioning the limits in live performance.

While the conversations continue to unfold on social media, many are pondering how perceptions of celebrity interactions have changed over the years.