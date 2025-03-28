Daniel Seavey Performs ‘Fallin’ for His Bandmates Following Group’s Lawsuit

Daniel Seavey is standing by his former bandmates after a turbulent legal battle that left their group, Why Don't We, unable to use its name.

During his solo performance on Wednesday night, Seavey paid tribute to his former bandmates by performing the group's hit song "Fallin' (Adrenaline)." He dedicated the performance to them as they watched from the audience.

"There they are! They're here. I love y'all," Seavey said, pointing to Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, Zach Herron, and Corbyn Besson in the crowd. "This one's for you."

The heartfelt moment came just a month after a jury ruled that Why Don't We had breached its contract with Signature Entertainment.

According to RollingStone, the verdict prevented the members from using the band's name and ruled against them in a defamation case related to their accusations against former manager David Loeffler.

The lawsuit had kept the band in limbo for nearly three years, blocking them from touring their last album.

Seavey, who was previously released from the Signature contract, provided testimony during the trial. He had previously shared his frustration over losing rights to music he helped create.

"I have to face the reality that songs I poured my heart into – songs about love, heartbreak, my deepest anxieties, and struggles with self-worth – are not mine," he said.

Workin’ on the camera when Daniel Seavey stopped by 99.7 NOW this afternoon 📸 pic.twitter.com/m98xQdQmxl — Alex Harmon (@alex_harmon) March 28, 2025

Daniel Seavey Kicks Off Solo Era with "Second Wind" Tour

Since the split, Seavey has focused on his solo career. He included "Fallin'" in his setlist for his Second Wind tour, celebrating his debut solo album of the same name, released on March 7.

At his Los Angeles show, he also performed a cover of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" by Role Model at a fan's request.

Why don't we officially go on hiatus in 2022 due to the lawsuit? With the case now settled, each member is moving forward with individual projects.

Seavey, at 25, is making his mark as a solo artist after first gaining recognition on "American Idol" in 2015.

Following the success of "Why Don't We," which earned top 10 albums and a Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Fallin'," he is now forging his path.

His solo career gained traction with multiple EPs and singles in 2023 and 2024. "Second Wind," executive-produced by Michael Pollack, channels early-2000s pop-rock influences, blending energetic production with introspective lyrics.

Seavey describes the project as a return to the joy of making music and an expression of his artistic freedom.

Currently, Seavey is on his international headlining tour, Billboard said. His "Second Wind" tour started on March 18 in Dallas and will take him across the US before heading to Europe in May and Australia in June.