Zayn Malik Surprises Fans with Emotional 'Night Changes' Performance After 10 Years

Zayn Malik gave fans an unforgettable moment during his "Stairway to the Sky" tour stop in Mexico City on Tuesday, March 25.

The singer, now 32, surprised the audience by performing One Direction's beloved 2014 hit, "Night Changes," marking the first time he had sung the song live in a decade.

"It's the first time I've sung that song in 10 years. Thank you," Malik told the cheering crowd, as captured in social media footage.

"That was f—ing amazing. I almost cried at one point." The emotional performance fell on the anniversary of his departure from One Direction, adding even more significance to the moment, US Magazine said.

Malik rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne after the group was formed on "The X Factor UK" in 2010. Despite finishing in third place, the band quickly became a global sensation, releasing five studio albums before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Malik had already announced his departure from the group in March 2015, stating that he wanted to live a more normal life. He assured fans that he remained close with his former bandmates, though tensions arose over the years, particularly with Payne.

Zayn Malik Honors Late Bandmate Liam Payne with Emotional Tour Tribute

Malik's heartfelt performance comes just months after the tragic passing of former bandmate Liam Payne, who died in October 2024 at the age of 31.

In the wake of Payne's death, Malik shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, reflecting on their bond and expressing regret over lost time. "I lost a brother when you left us... I will cherish all the memories I have with you within my heart forever," he wrote.

According to RollingStone, during the first show of his tour in November 2024, Malik honored Payne by displaying his name and the message "Love you bro" onstage.

He has continued to acknowledge his late friend throughout the tour, playing his song "Stardust" as a tribute at the end of each concert.

Fans have eagerly waited for Malik's live performance of "Night Changes" since he left One Direction.

Though he has shared brief clips of himself singing the band's music over the years—including an a cappella version of "Night Changes" on Instagram in 2022—this was the first time he performed a full 1D song on stage since his departure.

His rendition was met with overwhelming enthusiasm as fans sang along, creating an emotional and nostalgic atmosphere. Malik paused during the performance, visibly moved by the moment.

Malik's "Stairway to the Sky" tour, his first as a solo artist, is set to conclude on March 28 with two final shows in Mexico City.

Earlier this year, he performed in major cities, including Washington, DC, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco, as well as multiple locations in the UK.