Daniel Seavey Postpones Tour Dates After Doctors Warn of Vocal Cord Damage

Fans of singer Daniel Seavey will have to wait a little longer to see him live. On Tuesday, the "Second Wind" artist shared that he is postponing the rest of his European tour dates after doctors warned him that performing could cause permanent vocal damage.

"This is the absolute last thing I'd ever want to do," Seavey said in a heartfelt Instagram post. "But my doctors made it clear that my vocal cords are completely unusable right now."

He explained that singing could lead to lasting harm and that he physically cannot perform at the moment.

According to RollingStone, Seavey, 26, had 10 remaining shows on the European leg of his tour. These included major stops in London, Manchester, and Paris.

The tour, which began in February, supports his debut solo album, Second Wind, released in March. It's his first album since his band Why Don't We went on hiatus three years ago.

The singer added that he is "absolutely devastated" by the decision. "I'm so, so sorry to every single one of you I'm letting down," he wrote.

"My heart is truly broken. Performing for you every night has been one of the best experiences of my life."

A video clip posted along with the announcement showed Seavey struggling to speak, giving fans a clear look at how strained his voice has become.

He said he's taking the next few weeks to rest and recover, and he's working with his team to reschedule the shows and handle ticket refunds.

Though the European dates are on hold, Seavey remains hopeful about returning to the stage soon.

He's aiming to continue with his Australia and New Zealand performances, starting with a show in Perth on June 7, depending on his recovery, Parade said.

"When I created this album, I built it all around the idea of my live show," Seavey shared earlier this year. "You have no idea how excited I am to bring it all to life for you." That dream is now on pause—but not over.

Fans have been flooding the singer's social media with messages of support and well wishes. Seavey ended his announcement by thanking them for their love and patience: "Your kindness means the world to me."