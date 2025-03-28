Ingrid Andress Vows to Never Sing National Anthem Again After Viral Mishap

Ingrid Andress is ready to leave behind the infamous national anthem performance that went viral last July, a moment she now calls "my worst nightmare come true."

After stumbling through the rendition at the MLB Home Run Derby, Andress checked herself into rehab and began a journey toward healing.

Eight months later, the 33-year-old artist is reclaiming her career but has vowed never to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" again.

In an interview with People, Andress shared that she was "nervous" as she made her return to the stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry this month. This performance was a significant moment in her comeback, especially after her viral anthem mishap.

However, even in her comeback, things didn't go exactly as planned. While playing "Lady Like" on the piano, Andress was forced to stop after one verse, explaining that her high heel was interfering with her ability to hit the piano pedal, People said.

Days later, Andress expressed frustration over the mishap, admitting it happened during the one performance where she was trying to redeem herself. Still, she maintained a positive attitude, stating, "Truly! Worse things have happened!"

Ingrid Andress Prioritizes Self-Care and Fitness in Her Post-Rehab Life

Despite the minor glitch, Andress's confidence in her recovery has grown. In fact, her first public performance after rehab was a redemptive moment at a Colorado Avalanche hockey game in February, where she nailed a second performance of the national anthem.

This time, Andress had no regrets—except for one. "I'm never performing that song again—ever," she said firmly, expressing that she had closed that chapter in her career.

According to DailyMail, Andress's journey back into the spotlight is slow but steady. She has since released a new single, "Footprints," and plans to perform two small shows in Colorado this April.

"I wanted to do some Colorado shows for my fans, just to ease back in," Andress explained. She emphasized that she didn't want to rush the comeback, stating, "No, let's start small and see how we feel."

Part of her healing process involves maintaining healthier habits. Andress now prioritizes fitness, hydration, and self-care, and she enjoys activities like tennis, yoga, and even cross-stitching. "Hydration and sleep and activity do wonders," she added with a smile.

She has also committed to therapy, attending weekly sessions to continue her personal growth and self-compassion.

Reflecting on her past struggles, Andress shared that her experience has reshaped her perspective on life and music. "Resilience is probably one of the best superpowers I've been granted," she said.

She also feels her new song, "Footprints," now carries a deeper meaning, one that resonates with her journey of overcoming setbacks. "You can royally f**k up and still keep going," she added, offering a message of hope and resilience to her fans.