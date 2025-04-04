Godsmack Bids Farewell to Guitarist Tony Rombola and Drummer Shannon Larkin After Decades of Music

Godsmack has officially announced the retirement of longtime guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin after nearly three decades of hard rock success.

The band shared the bittersweet news on April 2 in a statement from founding singer Sully Erna and bassist Robbie Merrill, expressing their gratitude for the two musicians' contributions over the years.

"We send this message to all of you to share some bittersweet news with you regarding a significant change in our journey together," the statement began.

"After almost 3 incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin, have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."

Rombola, 60, joined Godsmack in 1996, replacing the original guitarist Lee Richards. He played a key role in shaping the band's sound, contributing lead guitar to all of their eight studio albums, NJ said.

Larkin, 58, joined the band in 2002, replacing founding drummer Tommy Stewart. His drumming played an integral role in Godsmack's evolving musical style, especially on the band's third album, Faceless (2003).

GODSMACK Confirms Split With SHANNON LARKIN And TONY ROMBOLA: 'Their Departure Opens The Door For New And Exciting Possibilities' https://t.co/MSkYRDyYii pic.twitter.com/keV7DzXTqc — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) April 2, 2025

Fans React to Godsmack's Announcement of Rombola and Larkin's Retirement

The statement from Godsmack emphasized that the decision to retire was mutual and made after many thoughtful conversations.

Both musicians expressed their desire to step away from the road after years of touring, with Larkin noting, "We understood that they wanted to tour, and we understood each other. In the end, Godsmack's out there touring, and we are out here happily living our lives."

Despite the departure of Rombola and Larkin, Erna and Merrill remain positive about the band's future.

They expressed their commitment to continuing the journey together and keeping fans informed about their decisions.

According to TMZ, the band is currently embarking on their 2025 European tour, with Will Hunt, drummer for Evanescence, and Sam Koltun, guitarist for Dorothy, filling in for the recently retired members.

Godsmack fans are still adjusting to the departure, but the band has reassured them that the decision was made with love and mutual respect.

They acknowledged Rombola and Larkin's significant contributions, emphasizing how their talent, creativity, and passion helped shape the band's music and message. Expressing deep gratitude, the band reflected on the memorable moments shared throughout the years.