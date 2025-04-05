Diddy's 'Making Da Band' Star Arrested Over A Real-Life 'Chappelle Show' Moment

Dylan John, a former contestant from Diddy's reality show "Making Da Band," was arrested following a physical altercation in Wake County on April 3.

According to an arrest warrant from the Apex Police Department, John allegedly slapped Paul Joseph Galullo across the face twice during a dispute.

Police, as per AllHipHop, responded to the incident and charged John with misdemeanor simple assault. He was booked and later released after posting a $500 bond.

John, who gained notoriety for his conflicts with Diddy during the show's second season in the early 200s, is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.

Fans of the MTV series may recall a memorable skit on "Chappelle's Show," where comedian Dave Chappelle recreated a similar tense moment involving John and Diddy.

Dylan from Diddy's show "Making the Band" says Dave Chappelle's skit burned his career.



(🎥 WE ARE FLATBUSH/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QmRKnOcOtr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 2, 2024

Former 'Da Band' Members Speak Out

In recent weeks, other former members of Da Band have made headlines due to allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Former member Chopper, meanwhile, alleged that Diddy had misbehaved with "some big person in the music industry."

Diddy was also hit with a $60 million sexual harassment, assault, battery, and hostile work environment lawsuit from a former show contestant, Sara Rivers, back on February 28.

This incident comes just weeks before Combs is set to stand trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Friday, authorities announced additional criminal counts against Combs, including allegations of participating in sex trafficking between 2021 and 2024. His trial is slated to begin on May 5.