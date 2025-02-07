Chopper Details 'Gangster' Instagram Call with Diddy's Son Justin Combs: 'I Don't Appreciate What You're Doing to My Daddy'

Chopper, a former "Making the Band" star, revealed an explosive phone call he had after a viral interview with Justin Combs — son of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Chopper, aka Kevin Barnes, recounts the event when Justin Combs blasted him on Instagram and bucks a heated convo with The Art of Dialogue.

The fiery exchange apparently resulted from Chopper's blunt remarks about the rest of the Combs family in a previous interview.

"He called me on Instagram," Chopper said."I'm like, 'what is this?' So I pick up and I'm like, 'What's happenin'? He was like, 'Man, I don't appreciate what you're doing to my daddy.'" Things then soured fast, with Justin going on with an aggressive tone.

"He was talking gangster to me," Chopper stated."I had to let him know I will beat the sh*t out his lil ass." In the aftermath of the confrontation, Chopper said he tried to keep things in perspective, recalling seeing Justin as a little boy. "I ain't feel no way. I know at the end of the day he was hurt."

Chopper said that as far as Justin is concerned, he played a part in Justin's life without him even knowing it."You enjoying the fruits of your labor and part of the fruits your little spoiled ass is enjoying is off Da Band as well," he remarked. "So n****, shut up. Just shut your ass up and go some f****** where."

Chopper Reveals Diddy is Gay

In the interview, they also discussed Chopper's speculation about Diddy's sexuality, which he had previously expounded on in an earlier interview. Chopper says he saw a thing happen between Diddy and another huge male music industry face.

"I walked into the studio and saw two powerful men doing things uncomfortable to my eyes," Chopper alleged. Despite these claims, he clarified his stance by saying, "I don't think being gay is bad. If that's their preference, so be it."

The revelations have been met with plenty of eye-popping reactions within the hip-hop community.