JT Slams Fan Accounts for Criticizing Her Success: 'Stan Wars Got Y'all Messed Up'

Rapper JT is speaking out after being criticized by fan accounts for celebrating her music video's success.

Over the weekend, the former City Girls member addressed the backlash in now-deleted tweets after a Normani fan account mocked her video "Ran Out" for reaching 1 million views, Billboard said.

"Help me find the embarrassing part," JT wrote in response. "You know what's really embarrassing? That you can't and never will accomplish things you think are embarrassing. You know not to even try!"

In another tweet, JT added, "Every time I do something that's not considered big to people who never accomplished anything, they say it's embarrassing. Then months later, I'm being copied down to the kabootles and y'all giving 10s."Her frustration didn't stop there.

JT called out stan accounts more broadly, saying, "Stan wars got y'all little Black girls losing the plot in y'all rooms. When y'all should be in the field trying to make something shake. But this internet rotting y'all brains with numbers you won't get to because 1,000,000 views is considered embarrassing."

In case you were wondering…



The video for JTs new single Ran Out has FAILED to reached a million views in 12 whole days! pic.twitter.com/29gx4IOL6u — HTX Angel 😇 (@HTXAngel8) April 2, 2025

JT Speaks Out Against Toxic Stan Culture in Hip-Hop

JT has become increasingly vocal against stan culture, especially when it pits female rappers against each other.

Over the years, she's been at the center of heated online exchanges with fanbases who compare her to other women in hip-hop.

According to HNHH, during City Girls' 2023 album RAW era, many online fans ignored their work, favoring other female artists.

JT's response to the criticism reflects a deeper issue she sees in fan culture. While some celebrities ignore negative comments, JT often addresses them directly.

Critics say this gives more attention to hate, but her supporters argue that she's standing up for herself and challenging toxic online behavior.

Her solo debut came in 2024 with the release of her mixtape "City Cinderella," and "Ran Out" marked one of her first music video drops since then.

Fans are still waiting on news about a full solo album or a possible City Girls reunion, though neither JT nor Yung Miami have confirmed future plans.

JT's decision to speak out highlights how social media can be both a platform for praise and a space for harmful comparisons.