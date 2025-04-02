Cardi B Confident Much-Delayed Sophomore Album 'Not Gonna Flop' As Fans Wait with Baited Breath

Cardi B is gearing up to release her sophomore album, and has promised fans the project is going to be bigger than ever.

The "I Like It" rapper hosted an X Spaces where she discussed her often delayed sophomore album, praising fans the project will not fail on the charts.

"What do you think is gonna happen if I drop my album, you think it's gonna flop? I'm very confident it's not gonna flop, you know it. I put that on my soul," Cardi told fans.

Cardi B says she is confident that CB2 is not going to flop while addressing a certain loser in her recent space.



"What do you think is gonna happen if I drop my album, you think it's gonna flop? I'm very confident it's not gonna flop, you know it. I put that on my soul" pic.twitter.com/FAXu4yvrTi — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 2, 2025

Cardi B also claimed that the album is coming to "outsell" her competition.

"Yall don't even want me to drop the album cause yall gonna be f**kin' crying cause ima outsell," she added.

Cardi B on spaces:

“Yall don’t even want me to drop the album cause yall gonna be fuckin CRYING cause ima OUTSELL”



😭😭😭 yesss Belcalis clock them fruit fairies pic.twitter.com/Fq4wapClj4 — CARDIA (@CCardib2) April 2, 2025

Cardi B has long-teased the follow-up to her 2018 debut album, 'Invasion of Privacy.' Recently, the rapper revealed that the project doesn't have a lot of featuring artists on it and that there are no female rap collaborations on the project.

"The features on my album are really good. I don't have a lot of features. Well, it depends what y'all consider a lot of features. I don't have a lot of features," she said.

However, Cardi revealed that she is working with artists that she has previously not worked with in the past.

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven't worked with before. And like the ones that like I have not worked with before, I feel like it's gonna like really, really surprise y'all. And it's such a vibe," Carid revealed.

Her recent comments come after Cardi shared in October of last year that her second album would be dropping "soon."

"It's gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique. I'm sorry for the delay. It's not gonna be a crazy delay. It's gonna come out amazing. I'm gonna be out here for nine days," she said.

"Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I'm not pregnant no more, Cardi continued.

However, it has not manifested as of now.