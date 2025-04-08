Broadway Singer Lea Salonga Reveals How She Supports Her 18-Year-Old Trans Son Nic Through His Journey

Broadway icon Lea Salonga is opening up about her role as a supportive mom to her 18-year-old son, Nic Chien, who is transgender.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Salonga shared how her background in musical theater helped her raise Nic with patience, empathy, and love.

Nic, who was designated female at birth, began identifying as transmasculine at the age of 14, marking a significant step in their personal journey toward gender identity and self-discovery.

Earlier this year, he started hormone therapy and is now taking a gap year after finishing high school in New York City.

"It took a while. A lot of crying!" Nic admitted, recalling the emotions he felt during the early part of his journey. "I'm still figuring it out."

Salonga remembered her first reaction when Nic came out, thinking he might be nonbinary. Nic called it "an okay reaction" and said he's never been afraid to talk to his family. "They've been very accepting," he said, "and my mom just didn't want my life to be harder than it had to be."

Salonga: Helping My Son Feel Safe Is My Top Job as a Parent

Salonga, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, said parenting requires flexibility and understanding. "Every child that comes into this world is different. You have to meet your kid where they are," she explained.

"The one thing I've learned is that you have to raise your child the way your child needs to be raised."

For Salonga, support also means making sure Nic feels strong and safe. "As a parent, I want to set my child up for success," she said. "The grown-ups in the room need to help kids feel ready to conquer the world on their own terms."

According to Inquirer, Nic's journey has not been without challenges, but he knows he's not alone. "Sometimes I feel alone, but I'm not," he said. "It really helps to have people in your corner."

Nic is now looking forward to following his dreams onstage. This August, he'll play Jack in "Into the Woods" in the Philippines, sharing the stage with his mom, who will play the Witch. Seeing musicals and talking about them over dinner is still one of their favorite things to do together.

To other parents, Nic offered a straightforward message—emphasizing the importance of unconditional love and support for their children.

They questioned the purpose of parenting if that fundamental care isn't present from the start.

Salonga's story has sparked love and support online, with stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Iza Calzado cheering on the pair. Their message is clear: love, respect, and understanding go a long way.