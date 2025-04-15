Sean Diddy Combs Denies All Allegations in Court, Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 55-year-old music mogul, appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday to plead not guilty to two new charges: sex trafficking by force and transporting someone for prostitution.

These new charges were added in a third superseding indictment just weeks before his trial began.

Combs has now been charged with five criminal counts overall, including racketeering, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual acts. He has pleaded not guilty to every one of them.

According to federal prosecutors, the latest charges involve a person referred to as "Victim-2" and span from 2021 through 2024, TMZ said.

The government alleges Combs used his status in the music industry to lure and control his victims, forcing them into dangerous and degrading situations. Prosecutors claim that the victims were drugged with powerful sedatives and sometimes needed IV fluids after these incidents.

Combs, who showed up in court with gray hair and a trimmed white beard, said little during the hearing beyond entering his plea.

His attorneys argued for a two-week delay to prepare for trial, citing the need to go through large amounts of evidence.

Judge Arun Subramanian gave them 48 hours to officially file the request, reminding them that the trial was quickly approaching.

"You're on a freight train moving toward trial," the judge said. The trial is currently set to begin May 5.

Diddy Accused of Kidnapping and Arson in Federal Case

Federal authorities say Combs, along with people in his inner circle, engaged in violent acts like kidnapping and even arson to silence victims.

In past raids, law enforcement also found illegal firearms, including AR-15-style rifles with missing serial numbers, in homes tied to Combs.

Combs' legal team strongly denies all the charges. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will fight these claims in court," they said. They also maintain that all of his past relationships were fully consensual.

This criminal case comes alongside a series of civil lawsuits accusing Combs of rape and sexual assault.

According to DailyNews, one of the first public accusations came from singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who claimed in 2023 that Combs beat and drugged her.

The case was settled a day after it was filed. Later, leaked hotel footage showed a violent altercation between Combs and Ventura in 2016, which will likely be shown during the trial.

Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after failing to secure a $50 million bond.