Sean Kingston to Be Released Pending Sentencing After Posting $100K Bond

Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is set to be released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond, following a recent guilty verdict in a $1 million federal fraud case involving him and his mother, Janice Turner.

On Tuesday, April 15, Kingston's legal team confirmed to Billboard that the bond had been posted and was being processed. "Sean's bond was posted and being processed. He has not yet been released as of 4 pm today," his lawyers shared.

Kingston, best known for his 2007 hit "Beautiful Girls," was convicted on five counts of wire fraud in late March, alongside his mother.

The charges stem from a scheme to defraud several luxury businesses, including a jewelry store, a car dealership, a high-end bed company, and a television installation service.

The trial lasted five days, ending in a unanimous guilty verdict after just a few hours of jury deliberation.

Court documents say the fraud involved over $1 million worth of goods and services. Prosecutors stated the pair "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers," and then kept the items without paying.

Sean Kingston Taken Into Custody After Failing to Pay $100,000 Bond https://t.co/Y1CKoancmQ — vladtv (@vladtv) April 15, 2025

Sean Kingston Surrenders Passport, Faces Strict Bail Terms

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was taken into custody last month and held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

At one point, reports indicated that some celebrity friends tried to help him raise the money needed for bail.

Now, with bond secured, the 35-year-old artist will spend the time leading up to his July 11 sentencing under strict house arrest, DailyNews said.

Conditions include electronic monitoring and a travel ban. He also had to surrender his passport.

Meanwhile, Kingston's 61-year-old mother remains in federal custody. The court considers her a potential flight risk, and she will stay behind bars until sentencing. Like her son, Turner faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

The case has drawn widespread attention not just because of Kingston's celebrity status but also due to the seriousness of the fraud. Both mother and son were visibly emotional as the verdict was read, wiping away tears in court.

Kingston released his most recent album, Road to Deliverance, in 2022 but now faces a much different road ahead — one that may lead to significant prison time.