Sean Kingston Could Face 6-Year Jail Time After 'Fooling' Sellers with Fake Texts & Big Promises

Federal prosecutors want a prison sentence of up to six and a half years for singer Sean Kingston. They cite his role in a fraud scheme that affected over 20 victims and led to millions in losses.

This recommendation comes just days after Kingston's mother, Janice Kingston, received a five-year federal prison sentence for her involvement in the same case.

Both were found guilty earlier this year on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors state that Sean Kingston and his mother organized scams totaling around $3.1 million.

They used fake documents and misleading communications to acquire luxury items, such as a 232-inch television, a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, and custom jewelry.

In court papers obtained by AllHipHop, prosecutors argue that the initial sentencing recommendation for Kingston did not reflect all victims and the total financial loss.

They now estimate that at least 21 individuals and businesses were defrauded and are seeking over $1.17 million in restitution.

While the government did not explicitly ask for a longer sentence, the filing suggests that recognizing the full extent of the loss could raise the sentencing range under federal guidelines from 63 to 78 months.

Kingston's sentencing hearing will decide if the court will accept the revised damage calculation and impose a tougher sentence.

His mother, in addition to her prison term, received three years of supervised release and faces deportation to Jamaica.

Kingston's representatives have not commented on the prosecution's request.