Diddy Begs Artist to 'Soften Me Up' After Seeing Sketch That Made Him Look Like a Koala

Sean "Diddy" Combs complained that he was cast in the wrong light by the courtroom sketch artist during his case in Manhattan.

At one point during a lunch break, Combs asked the artist if she could "soften him up a bit," adding that the drawing made him look like a "koala bear," according to Reuters.

The odd request had come in a trial that does not allow photography and television coverage, making drawings the only visual record of the proceedings.

A showman in his public appearances, however, the blossomed gray hair and the sweaters, the bland business attire, and the neutral tones Combs has been wearing in court stand in stark contrast to his red-carpet persona.

and why was Diddy throwing up heart signs to Cassie or his family during court in these sketches???



Yeah, put him in there for life. pic.twitter.com/K4YIiuTZ3M — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) May 13, 2025

Courtroom Sketch Artist Shares Insight

Jane Rosenberg, the courtroom artist responsible for capturing the trial scenes, told Reuters that such complaints are not uncommon. She recalled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani asking to appear less dog-like in his sketches during his own legal battles.

Donald Trump reportedly quipped, "Gotta lose some weight" after seeing his courtroom sketch during his $250 million civil fraud trial.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also made a candid request to "make me look sexy" while facing a civil fraud case involving the family's real estate business.

Rosenberg also mentioned a viral courtroom sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted cryptocurrency entrepreneur, which Trump Jr. had praised for making Bankman-Fried look like a "superstar" — though Rosenberg herself noted the image was not an accurate likeness.

Sketch of Diddy in the courtroom trying to warm himself up because the AC was on during a break



Photo by Kane Rosenberg of Reuters🎨 pic.twitter.com/guGqhYTByH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 22, 2025

Almost Got Kicked Out

Tensions escalated during Thursday's session when Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded Combs for attempting to interact with the jury.

The judge noted that Combs was "nodding vigorously" and making eye contact during testimony, behavior deemed "absolutely unacceptable." The judge warned that further such conduct could result in Combs being removed from the courtroom.

An incident on Wednesday had drawn attention when Combs appeared to silently communicate with a juror about feeling cold, an interaction caught by observers despite the strict courtroom rules.