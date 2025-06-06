Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reprimanded for Jury Interaction in Sex Trafficking Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs was warned by a federal judge Thursday for what the court called inappropriate behavior toward the jury during his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs to stop "nodding vigorously" and making faces while testimony was being presented, saying such actions could influence the jury unfairly, RollingStone said.

"There was a line of questioning when your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury," Judge Subramanian said. "It is absolutely unacceptable."

The moment happened during the cross-examination of Bryana Bongolan, a woman who accuses Combs of dangling her over a 17th-floor balcony in 2016.

The judge called a private sidebar with Combs' defense team and made it clear that this behavior had to stop.

He warned that if it happened again, Combs might be removed from the courtroom. Subramanian also said prosecutors could ask the jury to be given special instructions if the actions continued.

The judge reprimands Diddy for nodding at the jury excessively pic.twitter.com/RndGtIYPg2 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 5, 2025

Read more: Diddy Allegedly Paid Hotel Staff Huge Sum to Hide 2016 Cassie Footage

Combs Still Glancing at Jury After Judge's Warning

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, assured the judge that such behavior would not recur. Despite the warning, courtroom observers said Combs still glanced at jurors later in the day.

Bongolan's testimony remained a key focus of the session on Thursday. While she stood firm in her claims, Combs' legal team tried to discredit her timeline.

Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland pointed to receipts showing that Combs was in New York at the time Bongolan claimed the balcony incident occurred in California.

"You agree that one person can't be in two places at the same time," Westmoreland asked.

Bongolan held her ground. "I have no doubt," she said, redirecting. "I will never forget him holding me over the balcony."

According to TheRoot, this case is part of a larger investigation involving several serious charges against Combs, including sexual abuse, drug use, and bribery.

The first public accusations came from Combs' former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit last year. That case was settled a day after being filed, but it opened the door for more claims from other women.

Combs has denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail as the trial continues.