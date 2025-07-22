Justin Bieber Australian Tour Buzz Spark Hype Amid Release of New Album 'Swag'

Rumors are heating up that Justin Bieber could be heading back to Australia for a tour tied to his new album "Swag," his seventh studio release and first major project since stepping away from touring for health reasons.

Speculation picked up after Perth radio station 6PR mentioned a possible tour stop in the city. "Rumour has it that with the release of his new album 'Swag,' pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour... he will make his way to Perth," said hosts Millsy and Karl, per the Daily Mail.

So far, there's been no official confirmation. Frontier Touring, the promoter that managed Bieber's previously cancelled Justice tour, told Rolling Stone Australia it had "no information" on any upcoming local dates. But behind the scenes, sources say there's serious talk about Bieber getting back onstage.

Insiders Say Touring Could Be His Next Move

According to Page Six, those close to the 31-year-old believe a return to performing might be exactly what he needs. "He needs to perform," one source told the outlet. "What is his game plan? He's going to have to figure out what's next, unless he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife is running her billion-dollar company."

The same insider added that taking the stage again could be grounding for him, calling it "one of the places he gets to feel most validated."

Nothing's been announced yet, but with "Swag" generating buzz and insiders urging a comeback, an Australian leg of a tour is looking more likely.

Past Cancellations and Health Recovery

Bieber called off his last Australian tour three years ago when he was struck with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder that temporarily paralyzed some of his face.

He eventually scrapped the tour entirely and assured fans they would receive refunds. Frontier Touring backed the decision, stating, "We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first."