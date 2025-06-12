Rapper Silentó Gets 30 Years for 2021 Shooting of Cousin Frederick Rooks

Rapper Silentó, best known for the 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his cousin, Frederick Rooks, in 2021.

The sentencing happened on Wednesday, June 11, in a Georgia courtroom, where Silentó—whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk—pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.

The case began in January 2021 when Rooks, 34, was found shot and left on a road near Decatur, just outside Atlanta.

Police discovered 10 bullet casings at the scene, and video footage showed a white BMW SUV speeding away. That same SUV was later linked to Silentó through GPS tracking and security cameras, according to AP News.

Authorities say Hawk picked up Rooks in the SUV, and about 10 days after the killing, Silentó confessed to the crime.

Ballistic tests confirmed that the bullets at the scene matched a gun found with Hawk during his arrest.

Originally charged with malice murder, Hawk accepted a plea deal that dropped the felony murder charge but added other serious counts.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during a felony, and hiding the death of another person.

During the court hearing, members of Rooks' family stated that they believed the 30-year sentence was too lenient. Still, one family member told the judge, "I'm sorry for both sides," showing sympathy for what both families have lost.

Silentó's Mental Health Struggles Revealed After Sentencing

Silentó was just 17 years old when "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" made him an overnight sensation.

According to RollingStone, the song became a dance craze and has since racked up nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. But behind the fame, Hawk struggled deeply.

He has been open about his battles with mental illness. In a 2019 interview on The Doctors, he said, "I've been fighting demons my whole life."

He talked about growing up around mental health issues and violence, and how fame added pressure. "Depression doesn't leave you when you become famous," he said.

In the months before the shooting, Hawk faced several arrests. In 2020, he was charged with domestic violence and later with assault after allegedly swinging a hatchet at strangers. That same year, police caught him driving over 140 mph.

His former publicist, Chanel Hudson, said Silentó had tried to take his own life in 2020 and was "suffering immensely" from mental health issues.

Now, Silentó will spend the next three decades behind bars.