Diddy Exposed as 'Mr. Star': $500K Lawsuit Alleges He Was a Pawn in High-End Hotel Sex Scheme

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by a man who claims he was misled, drugged, and exploited during arranged sex encounters organized by Combs at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

As per AllHipHop, the plaintiff, Michael Ejiawoko, alleges that starting in 2018, Combs recruited him under false pretenses of consensual sex work involving adult women.

However, Ejiawoko claims the women were coerced and that the encounters were secretly recorded without his knowledge or consent.

The lawsuit also names The Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, and The London West Hollywood. Ejiawoko accuses hotel staff of helping Combs hide his identity by booking rooms under fake names, including "Mr. Star."

They provided access to private areas, escorted participants, and cleaned up drug paraphernalia after the encounters.

"Hotel staff knowingly facilitated Mr. Combs' illegal activities, failing to report or investigate clear signs of wrongdoing," attorney Jonathan D. Evans stated in the filing.

Ejiawoko also claims he was told to use oil allegedly provided by Combs, which he suspects was mixed with drugs. The complaint notes that while Combs observed the acts, he did not participate.

This civil suit seeks over $500,000 in damages and accuses Combs and the hotels of sexual battery, civil conspiracy, and violating the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Ejiawoko alleges he experienced emotional distress and mental anguish and is requesting a jury trial.

This latest filing is part of a growing list of legal troubles for Combs, who has been named in multiple recent civil suits involving claims of sexual misconduct.

Representatives for Diddy and the named hotels have not yet responded to requests for comment.