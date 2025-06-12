Brian Wilson Confined to Mansion with Round-the-Clock Care in Final Days Before Death at 82

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys co-founder who became one of rock's leading figures, died under 24-hour care at his Los Angeles mansion, where he had been under a court-ordered conservatorship as he grappled with dementia that troubled him in his final days.

The conservatorship was granted in early 2024, several months after his wife of 28 years, Melinda Ledbetter, died. Radar Online reported that court documents revealed that Wilson was under the constant care and supervision of three full-time caregivers at his home, where he was housebound.

"He was not allowed to live anywhere other than his residence," the documents stated.

Memory and Communications Struggles

A court-mandated attorney who visited Wilson during conservatorship hearings said the notoriously reclusive artist was responsive but was dealing with severe cognitive dysfunction. The report had him "well oriented as to person, place and time," knowing his name, birthdate, and current date, but unable to remember the names of most of his children.

Wilson, who had seven children, named only the two daughters living with him at the time.

He was "mostly difficult to understand and gave concise responses to questions and comments," and also seemed confused about the legal proceedings, the attorney said.

"When told that the court had appointed me to represent him in the court proceedings concerning the appointment of co-conservators of his person, he was confused as to the need," the attorney wrote. "But [Wilson] confirmed that the petitioners have worked with him for years and clearly acknowledged they were his longtime managers who he placed his trust in, and further said he would trust them to act in his best interests."

The lawyer ultimately recommended that the court establish a conservatorship for Wilson's sake and his protection.

'We Are Heartbroken': Family Pays Tribute

Wilson's family announced his death on Instagram.

Wilson's final performance took place in 2022, and for much of his later years, he remained out of the public eye. He was the Beach Boys' chief songwriter, lead singer, and producer, who oversaw the band's bouncing melodies and invented a template for the California myth of the sun-kissed dream, as typified by songs like "Surfin' USA," "California Girls," and "Good Vibrations."

A man frequently described as a rock and roll genius, Wilson spearheaded a re-imagining of the sound of American pop music in the 1960s. The Beach Boys sold more than 100 million records and rivaled The Beatles.