Beyoncé Celebrates Twins Rumi and Sir's 8th Birthday Onstage During London Concert

Beyoncé turned her London concert into a family affair on Thursday night as she paused her Cowboy Carter tour to celebrate a major milestone: the 8th birthday of her twins, Rumi and Sir.

During her fourth stop in the city on June 12, the superstar invited tens of thousands of fans to join in the birthday celebration, prompting the crowd to shout warm wishes for her youngest children. "Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi," she said from the stage, prompting a loud response from the audience.

Rumi stood next to her mother, smiling and eventually tucking her face into Beyoncé's waist as the "16 Carriages" singer wrapped an arm around her in a tender embrace. "Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you," added Beyoncé, as fans cheered again.

Beyoncé wishing Happy Birthday to Rumi and Sir! 🥰pic.twitter.com/Zah5BCBpXr — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) June 12, 2025

The couple's oldest child, 13-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, was also onstage, sharing the moment with her younger sister. She reached out and gently pinched Rumi's chin at one point, smiling.

Rare Appearance by the Twins

Though Blue Ivy has made regular appearances during Beyoncé's tours — including the Renaissance World Tour — her siblings are rarely seen in public. Sir made a rare on-camera appearance in a home video montage played during the "Cowboy Carter" Tour's kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28. The video featured intimate family moments and footage of all three children.

Rumi, meanwhile, contributed vocals to the "Cowboy Carter" album. She can be heard saying, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" at the start of the track "Protector."

Jay-Z, 55, previously revealed the inspiration behind their names. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he said in August 2017. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Rumi got emotional again 🥺

pic.twitter.com/2CnwW2RZ9O — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) June 13, 2025

Creative Roots at Home

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, shared more about the twins during the 2024 Kentucky Derby. "Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator," she told E! News. As for Sir, Knowles described him as "very quiet" and more interested in numbers than fashion.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008 and welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012 and Rumi and Sir in 2017.