Beyoncé Fans Clash in Brutal Fight During 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Launch in LA

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour got off to a rocky start as a violent brawl broke out between fans at the Los Angeles launch on Monday night.

The altercation, which took place in the VIP area of SoFi Stadium, was captured on video and quickly spread across social media.

According to PageSix, the incident unfolded when a group of women, dressed in Western attire, began arguing. The confrontation escalated when one woman knocked off another's cowboy hat.

The altercation quickly turned physical, with one fan being shoved to the ground.

Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with several people attempting to intervene before a man rushed in to break up the fight.

"Another show after the Beyoncé show?" one bystander joked as the scuffle continued, while another remarked, "She assaulted her." The reason behind the altercation remains unclear, though it is evident that tensions ran high during the night.

Fans Fight at Beyoncé's Tour Launch, But Show Steals the Spotlight

While the brawl captured the attention of many, the rest of the evening was filled with unforgettable moments. Beyoncé, who kicked off her 10th concert tour, delivered a nearly three-hour performance featuring 39 songs.

Fans were thrilled as the "Crazy In Love" singer brought her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, on stage during the event.

Blue Ivy, in particular, stunned the audience with her dance moves to Beyoncé's 2022 track "America Has a Problem."

The star also shared an emotional moment with her youngest daughter, Rumi, who joined Blue Ivy to perform alongside her mother for "Protector," a track from Beyoncé's upcoming album, NYPost said.

Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, and their son, Sir, were not seen at the show.

Despite the tense moments in the VIP area, the "Cowboy Carter" tour is off to a great start, and the sold-out concert left fans eagerly anticipating the following stops.

Beyoncé's tour will continue with more performances in Los Angeles before making its way across the US and then Europe.

Fans can expect more electrifying performances as the international superstar makes her way across 32 stadiums before concluding the tour in Las Vegas on July 26.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been contacted for more details regarding the incident, though the altercation has not led to any major arrests or injuries so far.