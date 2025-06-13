Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Allegations as Accuser Reveals Name and Details Abuse

In a significant update to the legal case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs, a woman who previously dated him has publicly revealed her identity.

She's now coming forward with serious claims of abuse and manipulation during their time together.

Chelsea Lovelace, who had previously filed a civil lawsuit against Combs under the name Jane Doe, has now refiled the complaint using her real name.

Her decision, she said, came from a desire to stop hiding and start healing. "This isn't about revenge," Lovelace stated. "It's about reclaiming my voice, my dignity, and finally choosing myself."

Lovelace claims she dated Combs from late 2020 to September 2024, during which she says he subjected her to repeated abuse.

In the lawsuit, she accuses Combs of giving her drugs and alcohol without consent, pressuring her into sexual acts, and isolating her from work and communication with others, RollingStone said.

She recalls waking up on multiple occasions confused and bruised, with no memory of what had occurred.

She said the abuse often started with Combs asking her to "perform a show" when she visited, involving warmed baby oil and extended sexual activity.

Listen to the moment Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs calls a girlfriend his ‘crack pipe’ in creepy voice note played at trial https://t.co/grcNkP3kxp pic.twitter.com/yjxGbaLjDN — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2025

Chelsea Lovelace Speaks Out, Claims Diddy Drugged Her in Miami Visit

During her last visit to Combs' Miami home in July 2024—two months before his arrest—Lovelace says she felt drugged and recalled agreeing to his demands just to be left alone. "I told myself I'd never go back," she said.

Lovelace also said Combs was emotionally manipulative, discouraging her from working and instructing his staff to monitor her when he couldn't reach her directly. She feared her privacy was being violated even when they were apart.

These new claims come as Combs, 55, faces several federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

He has denied all allegations, maintaining that all sexual encounters were consensual.

According to DailyMail, Lovelace's attorney, Joseph Ciaccio of Napoli Shkolnik, praised her courage. "Her choice to step forward speaks volumes about her strength and resolve. We believe no one is above the law, no matter how powerful," he said.

Lovelace is seeking compensatory damages and legal fees. "I believe healing begins with truth," she said. "I'm still finding my way, but today I choose to move forward—with my head held high and my voice intact."