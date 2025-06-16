Hugh Jackman's Broadway Show Hits a Slump as Ticket Prices Plummet Amid Divorce

"From New York With Love," the one-man Broadway show of Hugh Jackman, is taking a hit at the box office, with ticket prices plummeting dramatically in time for his upcoming appearances at Radio City Music Hall.

According to the Daily Mail, tickets for Friday's performance are available for as little as $98, and seats to Saturday's matinee have dropped to $60. Platinum seats that were being sold for hundreds of dollars can now be had for $212 — a striking contrast to the Paul Simon concert down the road at the Beacon Theater, where tickets range as high as $680.

Jackman initially struggled to sell seats when the show premiered in January, reports say. Though ticket sales for this weekend's shows have finally started to recover, the deep discounts have raised eyebrows in the industry.

Despite the added excitement, Jackman has an additional eight performances to go through October, even as he navigates a very public breakup with his long-time wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Divorce Baggage

In addition to the professional blow, Jackman, 56, is also navigating the breakup with Furness, from whom he split after 27 years of marriage. The couple recently listed their opulent New York triplex for sale for $39 million. The 1,000-square-meter penthouse has seven bathrooms, along with a private gym, sauna, library, and a commanding view of the Hudson River. They had previously attempted to sell the property in 2022 but decided instead to rent it out. The sale now comes as they divide their multimillion-dollar global real estate portfolio.

Although the couple claimed to have "outgrown each other" as the reason behind their shattered relationship, speculation churned about Jackman's attachment to Broadway co-star Sutton Foster. The couple are reportedly living together, leading to some polite doubt and sarcasm from Furness.

"She's quipped to friends that she's taking bets on how long it'll last, and she's betting against it being more than a year," a source told In Touch. The insider went on to stress that Furness sees the relationship as "a total rebound fantasy" and that her ex-husband didn't stop to properly take in the end of their close-to-three-decade-long marriage.

Indeed, public perception and professional pressure did the profession no good.

Furness recently suggested she'd been struggling with her emotions over the marital split. "My heart and empathy goes out to anyone who has been on the traumatic and painful journey of betrayal," she wrote, describing it as "a deep cut."

Sources say Jackman and Foster are already talking about adopting a child, even though they only went public with their romance a few months ago. And while he plays at maintaining appearances on the stage, the timing of the personal-life reckoning that he is undergoing is taking a toll on his public image and presumably on his box-office power.