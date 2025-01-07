Hugh Jackman Steps Out Hand-in-Hand with Sutton Foster Months After Split from Wife

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seemed to confirm their relationship status after months of speculation.

PEOPLE magazine published pictures of the 56-year-old actor and the 49-year-old Broadway star holding hands and grinning widely while out in Santa Monica, California, Monday evening.

This follows reports that Jackman plans to soon make his new girlfriend public following his and Deborra-Lee Furness' decision to divorce in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

HUGH JACKMAN SUTTON FOSTER HARD LAUNCH THIS IS LIKE FIFTY NINE ELEVENS pic.twitter.com/6QgtARjPq2 — cobra (@kittypoolverine) January 7, 2025

The "X Men" star looked effortlessly stylish in the pictures the tabloid was able to procure, wearing a charcoal zip-up jacket over a sleek gray sweater, tan chinos, and black shoes. His well-known salt-and-pepper beard and somewhat disheveled hair completed his appearance.

Opting for a sophisticated style, Foster chose to wear a long cashmere overcoat. The Broadway star wore a beautiful deep emerald maxi dress underneath the coat that cascaded gracefully to the floor. Her shoulder-length chestnut hair was sleek and styled flawlessly, complemented by a pair of black pumps to finish off her ensemble.

Strolling along the busy sidewalk, Jackman and Foster intertwined their fingers, stealing glances into each other's eyes intermittently.

Their bond was clear as the two ex-colleagues shared hearty laughs and beamed with joy, clearly enjoying each other's company.

In 2023, significant personal transformations occurred in their lives.

Jackman, who was together with Furness for nearly three decades, revealed their separation in September.

Meanwhile, Foster initiated divorce proceedings with her husband Ted Griffin after a decade of marriage, more than a year following Jackman's announcement.

Amid their newfound singlehood, a lot of online chatter about the possible romance between Jackman and Foster stemmed from the bond they formed during their work on the 2022 revival of "The Music Man."

Before the revelation of their relationship, many interview snippets showed their chemistry resurfaced with some said they were each other's reasons