Paris Jackson Explains Why She's Performing on Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary

Paris Jackson is standing firm in her decision to perform on June 25 — the day her father, Michael Jackson, passed away 16 years ago — despite online backlash.

The 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late pop icon explained her reasons in a June 13 Instagram Story after critics questioned her tour schedule.

Paris, who is currently touring with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra, made it clear that the choice was not hers, ENews said.

"One of the tour dates I'm supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25," she said. "Which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family."

Addressing critics directly, she pointed out that as an opening act, she doesn't control the concert dates.

"So what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you're not headlining these shows, you don't pick what date you perform," Paris said, adding sarcastically, "So [what], I'm gonna tell 'em, 'Sorry, guys, we can't perform on this date?'"

Paris Jackson claps back at critics of her tour date on her dads death anniversary, reminding fans she doesn't control the schedule. Shes still ready to rock! https://t.co/vXvvDSIVm0 pic.twitter.com/ykkH76obpP — Bri Chainy (@bri_web3_) June 17, 2025

Read more: Paris Jackson Engaged to Partner Justin Long

Paris Jackson Defends Tour Life Amid Criticism

The "Hit Your Knees" singer also pushed back at assumptions about her tour lifestyle.

According to DailyMail, she shared that it's just her, an acoustic guitar, and her fiancé and sound guy, Justin Long. "We're gonna be in a soccer mom van," she said, highlighting the stripped-down nature of her performance setup.

Paris ended her message with a blunt note to critics: "F--k you."

This isn't the first time she's faced public judgment over how she remembers her father.

In August 2023, she explained that Michael didn't like celebrating his birthday and often asked family not to acknowledge it.

Still, she honored him quietly during a concert, telling fans, "He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so I could stand up here on stage... I owe everything to him."

To further silence critics, she reposted a fan message online that said, "It is unacceptable to judge someone else's pain and grief based on information from the internet... She lives with the loss of her father daily." Paris replied with a simple: "thx fam."

Paris is set to perform on June 25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is part of the "Morning View + The Hits" tour, which will run across the US and UK.