Mariah Carey Still Refuses to Acknowledge Time or Birthdays: 'I Just Don't Believe in It'

Mariah Carey is once again reminding the world that, in her universe, time is just a concept—and one she's never subscribed to.

The 56-year-old singer confirmed her opinion in a recent interview on Capital FM, where she played a round of quickfire questions with hosts Sian Welby, Jordan North, and Chris Stark. When I ask if she's aware that the years are passing, Carey doesn't hesitate. "That is true," she said, "I just don't believe in it."

When the topic of whether she even possesses clocks came up, Carey replied offhandedly, "Yes. No, just let it go." She also doesn't celebrate birthdays, she confirmed, only anniversaries.

She Celebrates Life, Not Years

It's a philosophy Carey has shared for years. She told Out Magazine back in 2014 that she feels "eternally 12," and avoids counting milestones. "I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling," she said at the time. "Please put an LOL next to this," she added, aware of how it might sound.

In 2016, she told Complex ahead of her March 27 birthdate, "I don't have a birthday... I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience." And in a 2019 Variety interview, she again referred to her "true fan,s" knowing she's forever a preteen.

Mariah's London stop also sparked backstage buzz. Welby said Carey transformed her dressing room into "Mimi's World," replacing all standard branding with her own. "She's the boss," Welby told The Sun.