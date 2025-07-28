New Mariah Carey Album Branded 'A Gamble' Ahead of Release, Expert Says

Mariah Carey is preparing to release her first studio album in seven years, but not everyone is convinced it's a guaranteed hit. Music PR expert Bob Bradley has praised the effort, but admits the commercial outcome "is a bit of a gamble."

The 56-year-old pop icon announced that her 16th studio album, "Here for It All," will arrive on Sept. 26 through the independent label Gamma. The project marks her return to music since her critically acclaimed 2018 album Caution.

While Carey's legacy is secure, with over 200 million records sold globally, the shifting pop landscape has not been kind to every returning artist. "Some singers can step away and come back strong," Bradley told The Mirror, "but others have struggled to reconnect."

Collaborations and Cameos Aim at New Fans

Carey's upcoming record includes work with Grammy-winning producer Anderson .Paak, whose past collaborators include Bruno Mars, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar. Bradley called the collaboration "a smart move," citing .Paak's proven track record on projects like Silk Sonic.

The album rollout has already begun with the music video for her new single "Type Dangerous," which features a cameo by YouTuber MrBeast. "That cameo definitely scored points with the Gen-Z crowd who practically live on social media and YouTube," Bradley said.

Carey appears in full diva form in the video, wearing a gold gown while performing inside a lavish Puerto Rican mansion.

'Mariah Fever' Returns, But Stakes Are Real

Bradley said that public interest is already growing. "Mariah fever is brewing once again," he said, adding that longtime fans never really lost interest. He believes the media cycle alone will generate momentum: "Regardless of how her new album performs, this cycle is bound to land Mariah plenty of press and TV appearances."

Still, expectations are being tempered. "As always, the album's commercial success is a bit of a gamble, no matter how much the label and marketing teams invest," Bradley said. "But if the PR machine plays its cards right, Mariah could be absolutely unavoidable through the rest of 2025."

At this stage of her career, the veteran artist may not be chasing chart domination. According to Bradley, "She's likely just enjoying the ride and making music because she loves the process."