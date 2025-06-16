Mariah Carey Shuts Down AI Rumors With 'Best Live Vocals in Years' at Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey staged a deserved comeback of sorts Sunday night after receiving roaring applause and online praise for headlining Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium with a medley of her most memorable hits, a performance that social media and fans are calling her "best vocals in years."

The 56-year-old legend opened her headlining set with the 1995 classic "Fantasy," and did killer versions of "Emotions," "Hero" and "Always Be My Baby." Wearing a sexy black mini playsuit with tights to match, there was no question that when it comes to control and commanding a stage, fans were more than a little taken aback amid accusations of AI.

Fans Defend Mariah Amid AI Accusations

The singer's strong showing came on the heels of criticism surrounding her new single "Type Dangerous," which had sparked debate among fans who claimed the vocals sounded "nothing like her."

I just watched Mariah Carey new video and the song is so her it’s just…. Her voice doesn’t sound like her to me anymore. — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) June 14, 2025

Others still defended the change, suggesting the artist was simply experimenting.

Like have u followed her career at all?These court gestures music writers speaking on Mariah & literally don’t know WTF they are speaking about….. Mariah’s song is VERY MARIAH…. u could’ve had a new pop girl singing the same song & yall would be gagged STOP SPEAKING ON MY SIS — Vy (@evenparadise) June 9, 2025

'Confidence Is Back'

But after Sunday's performance, many critics appeared to change their tune.

One commenter wrote:

Mariah at the #SummerTimeBall - best live vocals from her in years…and hit after hit after hit. Bring on Brighton Pride ❤️ — Leyton Bracegirdle (@leytonb) June 15, 2025

Another quipped:

A third fan exclaimed:

A fourth person tweeted:

mariah was amazing at the summertime ball!! she sounded beautiful, looked stunning and the baby lamb moment was so special!! 🩷 thanks for the livestream link, @MariahAlerts 💐 pic.twitter.com/rztneP4K4Y — bobbie☀️(fan account) (@westsidandelion) June 15, 2025

According to another:

MARIAH FUCKIN' CAREY 😭😭 What a performance! Omg! 😭😭 NO ONE can say sh*t! That voice is HEALTHY, confidence is BACK, and baby that mic was ON! 🎙💙🦋👑 #Summertimeball #MariahCarey #TypeDangerous — BaddBittchHourr (@BaddBittchHourr) June 15, 2025

She wrapped her set with a rousing version of "We Belong Together," sending the Wembley crowd into a frenzy.

The buzz over Carey's concert came just days after she confused fans in Australia with a subdued TV interview on "The Project." Responding to a question about handling criticism, Carey replied, "By not coping is what I do," before clarifying, "Just don't pay attention to it, you know? And everybody else goes through it, so... whatever."

As for her Aussie tour rider? Carey deadpanned, "A kangaroo."