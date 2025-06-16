Mariah Carey Shuts Down AI Rumors With 'Best Live Vocals in Years' at Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey staged a deserved comeback of sorts Sunday night after receiving roaring applause and online praise for headlining Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium with a medley of her most memorable hits, a performance that social media and fans are calling her "best vocals in years."
The 56-year-old legend opened her headlining set with the 1995 classic "Fantasy," and did killer versions of "Emotions," "Hero" and "Always Be My Baby." Wearing a sexy black mini playsuit with tights to match, there was no question that when it comes to control and commanding a stage, fans were more than a little taken aback amid accusations of AI.
Fans Defend Mariah Amid AI Accusations
The singer's strong showing came on the heels of criticism surrounding her new single "Type Dangerous," which had sparked debate among fans who claimed the vocals sounded "nothing like her."
Others still defended the change, suggesting the artist was simply experimenting.
'Confidence Is Back'
But after Sunday's performance, many critics appeared to change their tune.
She wrapped her set with a rousing version of "We Belong Together," sending the Wembley crowd into a frenzy.
The buzz over Carey's concert came just days after she confused fans in Australia with a subdued TV interview on "The Project." Responding to a question about handling criticism, Carey replied, "By not coping is what I do," before clarifying, "Just don't pay attention to it, you know? And everybody else goes through it, so... whatever."
As for her Aussie tour rider? Carey deadpanned, "A kangaroo."
