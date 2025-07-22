Mariah Carey Reveals Title and Release Date for Long-Awaited 16th Album

Mariah Carey is making a big comeback with her 16th studio album, Here For It All, set to be released on September 26.

The announcement was made on her Instagram page on Monday, July 21, exciting fans who have waited nearly seven years for new music.

In the post, Carey wrote, "Here For It All My new album out 9/26 Pre-order now!" A video clip showed the singer dressed in black with high boots, walking through a room as the album title flashed behind her.

She ends the video singing, "Baby, I'm here for it all," a likely line from the title track, Vibe said.

This marks Carey's first full album since Caution in 2018. Earlier this year, she gave fans a taste of what's coming with her single "Type Dangerous."

The song gained attention for being her 50th track to land on the Billboard Hot 100 and became her most successful radio hit in over a decade.

Here For It All 🦋 My new album out 9/26 🦋 Pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/DiJX39Jq2U — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 21, 2025

Mariah Teams Up with Indie Label gamma. for Upcoming Release

A music source told Us Weekly that Carey is thrilled with how fans reacted to the single. "Mariah is really pleased with the positive reception to her new song, 'Type Dangerous,'" the insider said. "She has high hopes for her upcoming album, as does her team."

The album is being released under the label mega., part of Larry Jackson and L.A. Reid's gamma. company.

Reid, who worked on the album, described the collaboration as a major turning point for both Mariah Carey and the label.

He said it's a big deal for an artist like Carey to work with an independent company instead of a major label.

Fans are eager to see what else is on the album. While the full tracklist hasn't been shared yet, Carey did release a remix EP for "Type Dangerous" featuring artists like Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, and Redman. She's also teased another upcoming track titled "Sugar Sweet."

Carey hasn't stayed out of the spotlight during her break. She's been busy with holiday concerts, an Apple TV+ Christmas special, and even worked on a new song with Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande for Streisand's new duets album.