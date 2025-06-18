Diddy's Reaction to Freak-Off Tapes Behind Closed Courtroom Door Revealed

Sean "Diddy" Combs stayed behind closed doors Tuesday morning to view sealed footage presented as evidence in his ongoing federal sex trafficking trial, and what happened behind that door is now making headlines.

The 55-year-old music mogul, who has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, reportedly requested time alone to watch three sexually explicit clips that jurors would later be shown in court. The footage was recovered from a Combs-linked cellphone account and handed over to authorities by his former longtime girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura.

As the court prepared for the day's proceedings, the judge informed those present that Combs had asked for "10 minutes to review the materials" before entering the courtroom. But when 9 AM came and went, Diddy remained inside the side room, away from public view. Sources inside the courtroom said Combs emerged around 9:15 AM, licking his lips and rubbing his hands, according to The Mirror.

Explicit Videos Shown to Jury

Because the clips are sealed, Combs was required to watch them privately since his courtroom monitor is visible to the public. The footage included scenes from three separate encounters, including an alleged "freak-off" with Cassie and sex worker Sharay Hayes, known as "The Punisher," on October 14, 2012. That date matches records of a hotel booking at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan under Combs' alias, "Frank Black," with a specific note requesting the room at 3 AM.

Jurors were shown text messages allegedly exchanged between Cassie and Hayes arranging the meetup. "Can we actually do 3 AM at the Trump hotel, Columbus Circle?" she asked. Hayes responded, "Great. I'll text when I'm on my way," and confirmed his fee of $200 in cash.

Additional excerpts were shown from October 20, 2012, and December 4, 2014. The clips were short, each lasting 20 to 30 seconds, but were enough to elicit visible reactions in the jury box. One juror furrowed her brow and winced, while another wriggled uncomfortably and rested her head in her hand. Others seemed largely expressionless.

Defense, Prosecution Dispute the Meaning of Videos

The defense has argued that the videos depict consensual sex; they are not evidence of criminal activity, they claim. Prosecutors, however, say that it's part of a larger pattern of abuse and exploitation by Combs. The government spent the rest of Monday's hearing reviewing pages of text messages, travel records, and documents.

The government is expected to wrap up its case in the coming days, with defense attorneys preparing their response amid mounting scrutiny of the artist's private life and the disturbing visuals now at the center of it.