Second-Gen Beatles Collaborate on Zak Starkey's 'Rip Off' With Mantra of the Cosmos

In an exciting musical moment, the sons of three Beatles icons—Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney, and Zak Starkey—have teamed up on a new song called "Rip Off."

A new song called "Rip Off" has just been released under the banner of Mantra of the Cosmos—a supergroup formed by Zak Starkey, the son of legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Along with Zak Starkey, the son of Ringo Starr, the group includes Shaun Ryder and Bez from Happy Mondays, and Andy Bell from Ride, People said.

Starkey previewed the song on Instagram, revealing a psychedelic rock vibe that blends modern sounds with nostalgic influences.

Though fans were quick to call the song a "second-gen Beatles moment," Starkey disagreed with that label.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he firmly stated, "It's not like the Beatles. It's Mantra of the Cosmos with them in it. It's still my band."

When asked if he needed Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, to complete the set, Starkey bluntly replied, "No, I don't. Why do I?"

This track marks the first time that three children of Beatles members have appeared together on the same recording.

James McCartney Opens Up About Pressure of Beatles Legacy

Sean Lennon and James McCartney both provide vocals on the new song "Rip Off," adding a special touch to the release.

McCartney, who has openly discussed the pressure of living up to his father Paul's legacy, once told The Irish Mirror, "It's hard to live up to The Beatles."

Sean Lennon has been carving out his own path in music for years. Along the way, he's collaborated with well-known artists, including Lana Del Rey.

Starkey revealed in Rolling Stone that the idea for Mantra of the Cosmos came from music executive Hartwig Masuch.

At first, Starkey doubted the concept of a Britpop supergroup, joking, "You think I'm going to call Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher, and Paul Weller, and they'll all say, 'Great idea!'?" But ultimately, he formed a new kind of band—one that blends talent across generations and genres.

This isn't the first time Lennon and McCartney Jr. have worked together. In April 2024, they released the song "Primrose Hill," with McCartney calling it the start of something special.

While some fans still dream of a full Beatles-sons band, Starkey's words echo past thoughts shared by McCartney in a 2012 BBC interview, where he said, "Hopefully, naturally... maybe."