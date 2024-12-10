Paul McCartney's Son James Ruthlessly Mocked Over His Singing Abilities: 'This Sucks'

Paul McCartney's only son, James McCartney, is venturing into music, but not everyone is a fan of his voice.

James took to his Instagram account to share a video of him singing his song "Cherub." In the clip, McCartney wears a blue shirt, dark pants and no shoes as he sings the song.

"Cherubim I love you, Cherubim you are love / I am here with you / We will win in time /. Take my hand and you will be mine," he sings with his acoustic guitar.

"Here's a little acoustic rendition of my new song 'Cherub'. You'll find the full version on my collection of songs 'Beautiful Nothing' at the link in bio," he wrote in the caption of the video.

The song is taken from his album Beautiful Nothing that was released on Oct. 18 this year. However, not everyone is a fan of McCartney's singing.

"Is it me or is he crap," one comment reads.

"Sadly the apple seems to have fallen about a million miles from the tree," another comment reads.

"This sucks... let's be honest if this was any one other than a McCartney this would be laughed off the screen," shared one user.

"Dreadful," wrote another user.

James has three albums to his name but little commercial success. His greatest success has been with his dad, Paul McCartney. He played guitar with his father on tour as well as on some of his albums. On his dad's solo albums Flaming Pie and Driving Rain, he played drums and guitars on a few tracks and co-wrote some of the songs with Paul.

Paul is of course part of the most successful bands in history. The Beatles formed in 1960 and went on to become one of the more influential bands in history, selling over 600 million albums worldwide and are often credited as the best-selling music act of all time. They won seven Grammy Awards and scored 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the most of any artist.

Aside from James, Paul has four daughters -- fashion designer Stella McCartney, Beatrice McCartney, Heather McCartney and Mary McCartney.