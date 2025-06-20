Beyonce Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Miley Cyrus in Paris for 'II Most Wanted'

On Thursday night, June 19, Beyoncé thrilled fans with a surprise moment during her "Cowboy Carter" Tour stop in Paris.

The global superstar brought out Miley Cyrus during her performance at Stade de France, and the crowd went wild as the two sang their hit duet, "II Most Wanted."

It was the first-ever live performance of the song featuring both Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus on stage together.

"Please give it up for Miley. That was amazing," Beyoncé, 43, told the audience after their duet, according to fan videos shared online.

Earlier that day, fans began speculating about a possible appearance after 32-year-old Miley Cyrus was seen arriving at the stadium ahead of the show.

When she finally appeared, dressed in a shiny gold outfit matching Beyoncé's, fans screamed in excitement, RollingStone said.

The Grammy-winning track, which appears on Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter, won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Beyoncé's 23rd and Miley's 13th Top 10 hit.

🚨MILEY JOINS BEYONCÉ ON STAGE IN PARIS😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/QNW9BOIF8V — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 19, 2025

Beyoncé and Miley Share Emotional Moment Onstage in Paris

In an interview with W Magazine earlier this year, Cyrus said writing the song for Beyoncé was a "dream come true."

She shared that the song had been written about two and a half years before its release and that her mom always loved it.

"When Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship," she said.

Onstage in Paris, the two stars were seen smiling, holding hands, and kissing each other's cheeks, creating a heartfelt moment that quickly went viral online.

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" Tour has already made history. She is now the first international female artist to schedule three shows at Stade de France during one tour, and she holds the record for the most performances by a female artist at the venue with nine total shows.

According to US Magazine, the Paris concert was part of a star-studded tour that's already featured appearances by Beyoncé's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Past celebrity guests in the audience have included Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Brie Larson.