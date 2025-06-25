Diddy Trial Update: Prosecution Pauses After Graphic Nipple Play Texts and 'Freak-Off' Videos Surface

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs after jurors viewed explicit video evidence and heard graphic text messages described as central to the government's claim that the music mogul ran a sex trafficking ring under the guise of celebrity parties.

The trial, now in its fifth week, has centered on allegations that Combs, 55, exploited his wealth and influence to coerce and transport women for sex, including orchestrating events dubbed "freak-offs" involving paid sex workers.

Homeland Security Special Agent Joseph Cerciello returned to the witness stand to authenticate sexually explicit messages sent between Combs and a woman identified in court as "Jane."

In one message, Jane allegedly wrote, "I'm going to blow your mind tonight, can't wait to lick your nipples."

Another read, "Daddy wanna see Mommy be bad tonight–right?" followed by explicit emojis and an invitation to have sex in a restaurant.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos used the texts to argue that Jane was an active and willing participant, initiating encounters and arranging group sex events.

"The messages make clear this was consensual adult activity, not coercion," Geragos said.

Jurors were also shown approximately six minutes of video footage involving Jane and a male sex worker named Paul during one of the alleged events, referred to as "freak-offs."

Prosecutors said the videos, along with hotel receipts and financial records, support their claim that Combs ran a criminal enterprise that facilitated sex trafficking.

Following the prosecution's final witness, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro moved for an acquittal on all five counts, asserting the government had failed to prove Combs participated in or agreed to a criminal enterprise, as required under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

"There is no evidence of a structured criminal enterprise," Shapiro told the court. "At most, the government has presented salacious conduct between consenting adults."

Addressing a $100,000 payment made to hotel staff at the InterContinental in Los Angeles for surveillance footage allegedly showing Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in 2016, Shapiro argued it was an attempt to avoid public embarrassment, not obstruction of justice.

She also noted Ventura did not report the incident to police.

On obstruction charges related to the women Jane and another accuser, Mia, Shapiro claimed there was "no credible evidence" Combs knew of any federal investigation at the time.

Shapiro dismissed the government's claim that Combs' financial support of Jane, including paying her rent, amounted to coercion. "Helping someone financially is not the same as compelling illegal conduct," she said.

The defense indicated it will not call any witnesses and expects to rest its case by Wednesday. Combs will not testify.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

If convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.