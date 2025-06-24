Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker 'The Punisher' Reveals Struggle With Erectile Dysfunction and Penis Implant Journey Amid Trial

Sharay Hayes, a sex worker known as "The Punisher," who testified during the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean Combs, recently shared details about his decision to undergo a penis implant procedure.

In an interview with VladTV, Hayes revealed he has struggled with erectile dysfunction throughout his life. After consulting with other men who had undergone similar procedures, Hayes ultimately felt that the implant was the right choice for him.

"I had erectile dysfunction my whole life," Hayes said. "I talked to some guys who got it done, and I felt like it was right for me."

Testimony in Diddy's Trial: Nerves and Unexpected Impact

Hayes came into the spotlight after his involvement in what prosecutors have described as Diddy's alleged "freak-offs," or sex parties. He took the stand in May during Combs' federal trial.

Speaking with Fox News Digital after his testimony, Hayes admitted that he found the courtroom experience far more intimidating than he had anticipated.

"Honestly, going into the courtroom... I thought I was prepared for it, but it was extremely nerve-wracking," he said. "You can't really prepare yourself, and I had no idea it was going to be that many people, that many rows and tables. So I want to say, for about half of the testimony, I couldn't even locate where he was. It was a really intense atmosphere."

Hayes also expressed surprise at how both sides received his testimony. " I really thought my testimony, because there was nothing negative, nothing whatever – I really thought it was something that the defense would benefit from," he said.

"I'm not a legal analyst or anything. But sometimes I said, well, maybe the prosecution just wants to question me and have everything in case the defense calls me. Because I really couldn't understand how I was significant to their case. But there's probably something there that I'm just unaware of."

Trial Continues Amid Delays and New Testimonies

The trial resumed this week following brief delays caused by a sick juror and the Juneteenth holiday. Brendan Paul, Combs' former assistant and alleged drug mule, is scheduled to testify after being granted immunity in exchange for his cooperation.

Combs faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The high-profile case has generated widespread media attention as it continues to unfold in federal court.