Kodak Black Sued for $10.6M for Allegedly Instigating Shooting at Justin Bieber Party

A civil lawsuit seeking $10.6 million over a 2022 shooting outside a West Hollywood restaurant now names rapper Kodak Black as the sole defendant, court records and attorneys said Thursday.

The suit was filed by two men who were injured in the Feb. 2022 shooting outside The Nice Guy after a Super Bowl weekend event hosted by Justin Bieber. Plaintiffs Adam Rahman and Mark Schaefer allege Kodak Black instigated an altercation that escalated into gunfire and injured them and others, according to court filings.

The lawsuit initially named Bieber and the restaurant's owners as co-defendants but those parties were later removed. In June 2024, a judge dismissed corporate defendants after finding the shooting was not foreseeable by the restaurant, and Bieber was voluntarily dropped from the case.

At a Los Angeles hearing this week, attorneys for Rahman and Schaefer asked the court to enter a default against Kodak Black, saying he never responded to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs previously sought a $62 million default judgment in November 2023; the court denied that request, finding insufficient evidence of damages.

A revised $10.6 million claim was rejected last month after a judge said the plaintiffs had not provided adequate proof of their medical expenses, court documents show. The court has not ruled on the latest default request, and a civil trial date that had been set for this month was vacated.

Bradford Cohen, an attorney for Kodak Black, told Rolling Stone that his client "has never been served with any lawsuit from California" and described it as "unusual" that the plaintiffs are seeking to sue someone who was among the most injured in the incident.

The Feb. 2022 shooting outside The Nice Guy followed a Bieber-hosted afterparty on Super Bowl weekend. Multiple people were wounded; Kodak Black was among those injured, according to prior reports.

A status hearing on the matter is pending. Copies of the court filings were not immediately available to The Associated Press. Representatives for the plaintiffs and for Bieber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.