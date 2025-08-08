Sharon Osbourne Recalls Ozzy's Emotional Goodbye Before His Death

Sharon Osbourne says her husband Ozzy's final weeks were filled with gratitude, nostalgia, and emotion as he closed out a decades-long career.

The Black Sabbath frontman died July 22 at age 76 from a heart attack, weeks after performing at Villa Park in Birmingham during the Back to the Beginning farewell concert. Sharon said returning to his home city and playing alongside drummer Bill Ward again left him deeply moved. "For Ozzy to play with Bill again, he was very, very emotional about that," she told Pollstar.

She recalled how, on the night of the show, Ozzy told her, "I had no idea that so many people liked me." Sharon added that her husband had "always been in his own bubble" and was taken aback by the size of the crowd and the warmth they showed him.

A Perfect Farewell

The July concert was streamed globally and raised money for charity. Sharon called it "the perfect way" to close a career, especially for someone who never wanted to disappear quietly. "It was just perfect... the perfect storm," she said, noting that metal fans "are the most loyal fans in the world" and "when they're a fan, you've got them for life."

The event had many old crew who had been with Ozzy for years. This made the night feel more emotional. Sharon said they sold 40,000 seats and had to say no to other bands as they wanted to join, but there was no more time left. One standout performance for the couple was Yungblud's cover of "Changes," which will be released as a single.

Sharon Osbourne cries and makes sign to cheering crowd



Ozzy Osbourne’s family led tributes to the rock star at his funeral procession this afternoon pic.twitter.com/7iVd4tMtZj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 30, 2025

Final Chapter on Film

The BBC will air "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home" on August 18. The one-hour documentary was filmed over three years and follows the Osbourne family, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, as they work toward their goal of moving back to the UK. The project began as a series called "Home to Roost" but evolved after Ozzy's health declined.

The film shows Ozzy's determination to get fit enough to perform again and the toll of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019. Kelly Osbourne is heard saying in the program, "Iron Man wasn't really made of iron."

BBC's head of documentaries, Clare Sillery, said the project offers "an intimate glimpse into their journey" and captures "family moments, humor, reflection" while honoring Ozzy's legacy.

The farewell concert and the documentary together form a record of Ozzy's final months – a period Sharon says combined celebration and loss. "I never wanted Ozzy to just disappear without some big event," she said. "It was amazing the way it happened."