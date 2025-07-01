Drake Slammed Over 'Sculpted' Abs Selfie: 'BBL Drizzy'

Canadian rapper Drake found himself at the center of renewed cosmetic surgery rumors over the weekend after posting a shirtless selfie on Instagram, drawing widespread ridicule and speculation across social media.

The photo, shared Saturday, showed the chart-topping artist baring his torso with a caption that read, "I'm wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just ...type."

“I’m not a hater but-“ bros whole page is about a mirror pic from drake 😭 pic.twitter.com/g2LfsuRPkS — A (@editspamsz) June 29, 2025

Instead of praise for his physique, the image drew accusations that the rapper's abs appeared surgically enhanced.

"Boy stop playing! The only place you ran was to the surgeon," one commenter wrote.

Another user joked, "Ordered abs from Temu and forgot to add shoulders and tri lol."

Drake, 38, has long faced rumors regarding cosmetic procedures, including ab etching and even a Brazilian butt lift, claims he has repeatedly denied.

In April 2024, he shared a screenshot of a text exchange with his mother, joking, "I would have got us a 2-for-1 deal if I went, ma."

Rival rappers have also weaponized the rumors in lyrical jabs. Kendrick Lamar, in his diss track "Euphoria," taunted, "Let your core audience stomach that, then tell 'em where you get your abs from."

Rick Ross followed up by calling him "BBL Drizzy" in "Champagne Moments," while Pusha T made early references during their 2018 feud.

Though Drake has yet to publicly respond to the latest backlash, he has historically leaned into sarcasm rather than issuing serious rebuttals.

The "BBL Drizzy" nickname has gained meme status, with producer Metro Boomin even launching a parody "BBLDrizzyBeatGiveaway" earlier this year.

Despite the internet mockery, Drake's selfie quickly went viral, amassing millions of likes and comments, proving that whether it's about his music, his feuds, or his physique, Drake remains firmly in the cultural spotlight.

Drake's representatives declined to comment on Monday.