Drake Comes Clean About Gambling Binge, Drops $8 Million in a Month: 'Losses Are So Fried Right Now'

Drake is ready to call it a night on an earth-rattling gambling streak that has seen his bank account take an almighty battering of $8 million in the last month alone.

The 38-year-old rapper posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to document the severity of his recent losses, highlighting the high-stakes habit of not being particularly kind lately.

"Gotta share the other side of gambling," Drake wrote. "Losses are so fried right now... I hope I can post a big one for you soon cause I'm the only one that has never seen a Max. These guys Max once a week."

Drake shares gambling losses. pic.twitter.com/Y86LXJJWvr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2025

The Toronto-born rapper, whose actual name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has never hidden his love of placing bets. He also regularly posts his major wins and losses, many of which coincide with prominent sporting events.

Betting Big on the NBA Finals

Even with the financial hit, Drake isn't slowing down. The "God's Plan" rapper is betting his money that the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently leading the NBA finals 3-2 over the Indiana Pacers, will win it all.

Drake wagered a total of $800,000 on Thursday's pivotal Game Six. He bet $600,000 on the Thunder winning straight up, a move that could net him $222,000. Additionally, he's hoping for a more precise outcome, betting $200,000 that the Thunder will win by a 6- to 10-point margin. If that hits, he could walk away with $712,000.

Still in the Game

Drake, in his IG post, tagged Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, adding "Check that box @shai," an obvious wink at his faith in the team.

Though the rapper has drawn criticism over the years for glamorizing gambling, this latest revelation paints a darker picture. The defeats, he said, have taken their toll, but he is not throwing in the towel just yet.

The Thunder, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, are one win away from securing the NBA title after Monday's 120-109 victory in Game Five.

A big win for Drake on Thursday could help ease the pain of the month-long losing streak. But for now, he's reminding fans that even the most prominent stars can't always overcome the odds.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake is estimated to be worth around $250 million.