Chrisean Rock Makes Startling Claims Why She Believes Diddy is Innocent: 'Cassie Should've Called 911

Christian Rock voiced support for Sean "Diddy" Combs during a livestream with Ray J over the weekend, claiming the embattled music mogul was "always innocent" and questioning abuse allegations made by singer Cassie Ventura.

The comments came as Diddy awaits sentencing following a federal conviction on two counts related to prostitution.

Though more serious charges, including racketeering and kidnapping, were dropped, the case continues to spark public debate and divided opinions in the hip-hop community.

"I feel like he was always innocent," Rock said during the livestream, which was captured and shared by Instagram blog Livebitez. "Because... I ain't never spoke up on it, but — or did I? I don't know I spoke on it on Pastor Jamal's interview. But he clipped it out. He asked the question."

Rock criticized the public focus on Diddy's alleged history of abuse and dismissed the viral 2016 surveillance footage that showed Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

"Every time that somebody take up for him, they always talking about, 'But she got dragged down the hallway,'" Rock said.

"First, they was trying to be stuck on the freaky stuff. Now they trying to be stuck on — I don't know. It's like a weird situation you don't want to speak up on, because everybody just get to playing."

The "Vibe" artist, who has faced her own public scrutiny for high-profile domestic disputes, said she was skeptical about Cassie's credibility, suggesting a lack of police involvement at the time weakens the allegations.

"I feel like she wasn't calling 911. There was no 911 calls," Rock said.

Ray J, who has publicly defended Diddy since the trial began, agreed with Rock's sentiments, claiming the Bad Boy founder would be "coming home."

Diddy, 55, was denied bail on July 2 by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who cited a "propensity for violence," ongoing investigations, and flight risk concerns in his decision.

A pre-sentencing report is underway, and sentencing is tentatively scheduled for October 3.

Despite the partial conviction, Diddy still faces public backlash stemming from multiple lawsuits and mounting allegations of abuse, coercion, and trafficking — all of which he has denied.

As public figures like Ray J and Christian Rock speak out in his defense, reactions continue to vary widely across social media, with many criticizing the pair for minimizing the gravity of the charges.

Diddy's son Christian has not publicly commented, while Cassie maintains her silence from three years ago.

Cassie had also remained silent since issuing her initial statement in 2023 when she settled a separate civil lawsuit against Combs alleging years of physical and emotional abuse.

Diddy's legal team has not responded to Rock's statements.