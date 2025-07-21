Coldplay Returns to Stage as Chris Martin Teases Fans Over Viral 'Jumbotron' Scandal

Coldplay is back on stage after a now-viral concert moment caused major drama online—and even led to a CEO's resignation.

During their first show since the buzz-worthy incident, lead singer Chris Martin addressed the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, with humor and a bit of caution.

According to RollingStone, he joked about putting fans on the big screen, saying, "Please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now!"

The comments came after a video from the band's July 16 show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts made headlines.

During Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song" moment, cameras showed two audience members in what looked like a romantic embrace.

It turned out to be Andy Byron, CEO of software company Astronomer, and the company's head of human resources, Kristin Cabot. The clip quickly went viral on TikTok and other platforms.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Astronomer CEO Quits Following Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama

Byron and Cabot, who both work at Astronomer, ducked away awkwardly once they realized they were on camera.

Byron is reportedly married to someone else. The clip spread fast, drawing millions of views—and a lot of questions.

Martin, realizing the moment had gone off-script, joked from the stage that night, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." He followed it up with, "Holy s***. I hope we didn't do something bad."

On July 19, just hours before Coldplay's Madison concert, Astronomer confirmed Byron had resigned. "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the company said.

The company also mentioned that they are now looking for a new CEO while cofounder Pete DeJoy fills in as interim, US Magazine said.

Since the video went public, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Bethenny Frankel have weighed in.

Teigen told her followers, "My God, it's consuming you all. Are you OK?" Frankel added her own take, asking why someone would risk being seen in such a public place. "What's wrong with a Motel 6?" she joked.

At Coldplay's Madison show, Martin kept things light but careful. This time, no couples were shown during the "Jumbotron Song" moment.