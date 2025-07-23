Tom Jones Delays Show After Contracting Upper Respiratory Infection

Legendary singer Sir Tom Jones has had to postpone his concert in Bremen after coming down with an upper respiratory infection.

The 85-year-old performer shared the news directly with fans just hours before Tuesday night's show.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jones explained, "Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest. I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that."

According to Billboard, the rescheduled concert will now take place on Monday, July 28, at the original venue, Seebühne.

Fans who already bought tickets won't need to worry—they'll still be valid for the new concert date. Jones also shared that he's looking forward to performing once he's feeling better.

The show is part of Tom Jones' summer 2025 European tour, which kicked off in June and will continue through the end of August.

The tour marks another major milestone in a long and active career for the Welsh music icon, whose hits include "It's Not Unusual" and "What's New Pussycat?"

Tom Jones Thanks Supportive Fans Amid Illness

Fans quickly flooded the comments on his announcement, offering kind words and support. Many wished him a speedy recovery, with some writing, "Please take care of yourself," and "Sending love and strength!"

Jones has stayed busy this year despite his age. He celebrated his 85th birthday in June while filming the next season of "The Voice UK," where he continues to serve as a coach alongside Kelly Rowland, Will.I.Am, and McFly.

This is not the first time the singer has had to pause a performance due to health issues. In previous years, he underwent two hip replacements and openly discussed how the surgeries affected his time on stage.

"I can do about four songs without sitting," he once shared, adding that sitting has actually helped him sing with more control, DailyMail said.

In 2022, Tom Jones spoke out to clear up rumors that he had collapsed before a concert in Budapest.

He later explained on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with viral laryngitis and was told by doctors to rest his voice."I did not collapse anywhere at any time," he wrote. "That is pure rumour."

This week, Sir Tom again thanked fans for their patience and understanding as he takes time to recover. "Thank you for your understanding," he said. "I'll see you soon."

The rescheduled Bremen concert is now set to take place on July 28.