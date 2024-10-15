Roger Taylor on Queen Possibly Releasing New Album After 29 Years: 'I Think We Might'

Queen drummer and backing vocalist Roger Taylor may have spilled the beans on what the iconic rock band plans to do next after touring.

In an interview with Uncut magazine, the 75-year-old musician admitted that there had been discussions about making brand new music after almost 30 years since the band's last album.

"I think we might," he said in the latest issue of the monthly entertainment magazine. "Brian [May] and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?"

Taylor continued, "We can still play. We can still sing. So I don't see why not."

Taylor and May, 77, are the only surviving members of the band, famous for its hit songs "I Want to Break Free" and "We Will Rock You."

The last time Queen released an album was in 1995. At the time, the band released a posthumous record, titled "Made in Heaven," four years after frontman Freddie Mercury's passing in 1991 due to an AIDS-related illness. He was 45.

Continuing the legacy of the band, Taylor and May have been touring with American singer Adam Lambert as the lead vocalist since 2011. Their latest tour was in Japan in February, according to The Sun.

Despite the successful tours, however, the band has mostly stayed away from producing new music even though fans have been asking for new songs for some time now.

The remaining members did release a previously unheard Queen track called "Face It Alone" in October 2022, featuring Mercury's original vocals. But apart from that, there hasn't been a new song from the group for the last 29 years.

It's not clear how Taylor and May plan to go about making the next album sans Freddie. Because even though Lambert has been joining them on tours, he never officially became a member of the band.

Speaking of his status on the group, Lambert told the New York Post early this year, "I'm a lifelong Freddie Mercury fan — I think he is irreplaceable. I think we're all very clear that ... it's not been a replacement. It's not been [me] taking over."

"It's always felt like a collaboration that allows us to celebrate Freddie, that allows us to celebrate the music of the band. I feel, in many ways, that I'm of service to Brian [May, Queen's guitarist] and Roger [Taylor, its drummer], so that they can get onstage and perform their songs. And you couldn't ask for a better job," he added.