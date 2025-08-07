Megyn Kelly Criticizes Beyoncé's Levi's Campaign, Defends Sydney Sweeney Amid Backlash

Megyn Kelly, former Fox News host, has sparked fresh controversy by criticizing Beyoncé's new Levi's ad campaign while defending actress Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over her recent American Eagle commercials.

On August 5, Kelly posted on X (formerly Twitter) a sharp critique of Beyoncé's Levi's campaign, calling the singer "artificial" and "fake."

Sharing a photo of Beyoncé modeling denim in the ad, Kelly wrote, "This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad.

Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyoncé." She added, "Everything — from her image to her fame to her success to her look below — is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."

According to Meaww, the Levi's campaign features Beyoncé wearing a curly blonde wig and dark red lipstick, promoting her latest album tied to the ad.

Kelly's post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing and others defending Beyoncé.

When accused of bullying the superstar, Kelly replied, "It is not possible for me to 'bully' BEYONCÉ, literally one of the richest, most privileged/connected/famous ppl in the world." Billboard has reached out to Beyoncé's representatives for comment.

Kelly's remarks come amid growing conservative support for Sydney Sweeney, who has faced criticism over her American Eagle jeans ads. In those commercials, Sweeney uses the slogan "great jeans," playing on the similarity between "jeans" and "genes."

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

Megyn Kelly Defends Sydney Sweeney, Slams Beyoncé

Some critics say the ad pushes Western beauty standards and feel the message misses the mark.

American Eagle responded by saying the campaign was always meant to be about the jeans, standing by their focus on denim.

President Donald Trump has publicly praised Sweeney's ads, tweeting, "Go get 'em Sydney!" and calling the campaign "the hottest ad out there."

Kelly's defense of Sweeney contrasts sharply with her criticism of Beyoncé, highlighting the divide between the two stars.

Kelly has voiced her frustrations with Beyoncé before. Back in June, she criticized Beyoncé for using clips of her previous comments in the visuals for the Cowboy Carter Tour, accusing the singer of portraying herself as a victim, Billboard said.

Kelly described Beyoncé as "another one of the most privileged, beloved women in the world" but claimed the pop star seeks sympathy by portraying herself as aggrieved over mild criticism.

Kelly's sharp words and social media posts have stirred debate about celebrity image, authenticity, and media coverage.

While some agree with Kelly's views, others have called her jealous or overly harsh, emphasizing Beyoncé's global success and natural talent.

As the discussion continues online, Kelly remains firm in her opinions, defending Sydney Sweeney's "natural beauty" while taking aim at Beyoncé's polished and highly produced image.