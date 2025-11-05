Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Moves To End Long-Running Legal Battle Over Bad Boy Records, Calling New Suit 'Preposterous'

Janice​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Combs has moved to have the case against her dropped, which alleges that she aided her son, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in taking over Bad Boy Records almost 30 years ago.

According to AllHipHop, in her motion, the 85-year-old described the suit as a "preposterous" one and maintained that it lacks any legal merit, is time-barred, and that the court has no authority over ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

The suit, filed by former Bad Boy executive Kirk Burrowes, alleges that in 1996 Diddy used threats and a baseball bat to force him to surrender his 25 percent stake in the label, with Combs purportedly assisting. Burrowes claims he was subsequently blacklisted in the music industry.

Burrowes described the encounter in an interview with The Art of Dialogue, saying Diddy and attorney Kenny Meiselas arrived at his office with the stock certificates and a bat.

"I didn't feel I was gonna get beat down in that office, in all honesty. I got people that can jump out of the shadows in a minute."

"I wasn't threatened by him. What I was messed up over was the fact that I started this company with you from day zero, and now the one solid thing that you told me I had, you want to take that back," Burrowes said.

Combs' attorneys noted that Burrowes has previously filed two similar suits, both dismissed as untimely and without merit. Attorney Jonathan Davis called the latest filing "frivolous, indeed, preposterous," linking it to Burrowes' involvement in prior lawsuits targeting Diddy.

Burrowes did not respond to the court's deadline to amend or oppose the dismissal, prompting Combs' team to request that the case be dismissed with prejudice.

Pardon Hopes and Appeals

Diddy seen on the yard with fellow inmates at Fort Dix Federal Prison…#Diddy #RealOnesKnow pic.twitter.com/4i8zj9lTgS — Real Ones Know (@RealOnesKnow_) November 2, 2025

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his mother's fight against the law, Diddy is on a four-year, two-month term at FCI Fort Dix for prostitution-related offenses.

TMZ reported that the rapper is bragging to other inmates that he anticipates a presidential pardon from Donald Trump next year. He has also reportedly promised to support other inmates if the pardon is granted.

Diddy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ set up an appeal for his conviction, according to Deadline, and a U.S. Circuit Court judge gave his green light to his request for speeding up the procedure. The timeline provides for his first brief on December 23, 2025, the government's answer on February 20, 2026, and a final brief on March 13, 2026. The oral arguments will be held in April ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2026.

Diddy could reduce his sentence by participating in the prison's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), an intensive therapeutic program of 12 months duration, which usually relocates the participants to a separate housing area.

Pictures shared by TMZ showed Diddy strolling in the prison yard and connecting with other inmates, grinning while wearing an orange beanie and a navy ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌jacket.