Diddy Granted Expedited Review By Federal Court As Lawyers Move To Cut Down 50-Month Sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs' bid to expedite his appeal has been granted by a federal judge, giving the music mogul a quicker path to challenge his 50-month prison sentence stemming from a 2025 Mann Act conviction.

The decision comes days after his transfer to a low-security prison in New Jersey.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals approved the request Monday, setting a compressed timeline for filings.

Based​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ on the documents of the case that were inspected by AllHipHop, Combs' attorneys must present their brief of the case on or before Dec. 23. Prosecutors must file their response by Feb. 20, with Combs' legal team set to submit a final brief by March 13. The court could begin hearing arguments as early as April.

The expedited process follows arguments from Combs' attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, who told the court that a standard 18-month appeal would outlast much of her client's sentence. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ request was not opposed by prosecutors.

Combs, 55, was found guilty in July on two counts of breaking the Mann Act, a law from 1910 that makes it illegal to move people involved in prostitution to different states, according to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌indictment.

The charges stemmed from testimony about alleged "freak-off" parties involving women and male escorts. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine in October. Combs' appeal argues that the Mann Act was misapplied and that the court erred in considering conduct tied to charges for which he was acquitted.

Transfer and Conditions in Custody

AP reported Combs​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. It is a low-security facility with a capacity for approximately 4,000 male inmates.

Prior to his transfer, he was at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

His lawyers asked for the transfer after warning the court about unsafe and unhealthy conditions at the Brooklyn jail. They said the facility was overcrowded, with little sunlight or ventilation. Combs told the court he had spent more than a year sharing one small, airless room with over two dozen men.

Attorney Brian Steel said another inmate once came at Combs with a homemade weapon before guards stepped in. He said Combs' fame made him an easy target in custody.

He is expected to be released on May 8, 2028, though that could change if he earns time off for good behavior or takes part in rehabilitation programs under the First Step Act.