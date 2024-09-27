Megyn Kelly Mocks Zach Bryan Over His Taylor Swift Apology: 'I Miss Real Men'

Megyn Kelly has given her two cents on Zach Bryan's shady tweets toward Taylor Swift and his apology afterwards.

Kelly spoke about Bryan's decision to deactivate his X account after he got intense backlash from the Swifties for tweeting that he liked Kanye West more than Swift. Bryan later wrote a lengthy apology, saying he was drunk when he posted on social media.

"Oh my God, I'm sorry, Zach Bryan, where are your balls? Mankind would like to know," Kelly said in response on The Megyn Kelly Show podcast.

"This was very dumb, Zach. The nerve. That sexist pig...," she continued.

Kelly then took aim at Swift's fans and said that negative comments should be allowed to be made about the singer.

"Zach, the internet is not with you because you apparently are not allowed to make negative comments about Taylor Swift," she said, adding: "Well, guess what, internet? We do it here all the time!"

Kelly continued to lay into Bryan and referred to him as not a real man since he deactivated his account after the backlash.

"Oh, my God, I miss the real men. I'm sorry, Zach, but I miss real men," she added.

"Bryan poured his heart out, apparently hoping to stop the Swift mob from their hideous attacks. Bring back our men!" Kelly furthered.

Previously, Bryan tweeted "eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who's with me."

The post created controversy given Swift and West's years-long feud that dates back nearly two decades at this point.

To add insult to injury, the tweet from Bryan insulted Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his tweet went viral, Bryan issued an apology to Swift. In his apology, he admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the post, and encouraged followers not to "drink and tweet."

"For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her," Bryan said in his apology.

"Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it," he added.

Swift did not respond to neither Bryan's comments, nor Kelly's recent remarks.