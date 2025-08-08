Al B. Sure's Memoir Implodes After Publisher Demands More Diddy Dirt— Now Lawyer Hunts for Sabotage

R&B singer Al B. Sure has alleged that there was a "bounty" on his head after attempting to publish a memoir that included explosive claims about music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The book, Do You Believe Me Now?, was set to offer a sweeping look into Al B. Sure's life, touching on his music career, personal struggles, and controversial accusations involving Diddy and the 2018 death of model and actress Kim Porter. However, the memoir has since been shelved following what his attorney called creative disputes with publisher Simon & Schuster.

"Simon & Schuster wanted him to include more stuff about P. Diddy, but he didn't really want to go there," attorney Robert J. Hantman told Page Six. The publisher reportedly pulled the deal after Al resisted pressure to expand his allegations against Combs.

The singer, 56, later made a chilling claim about the fallout. "If you actually knew what they did to me, there was a bounty on my head," he said. "I believe this to be the case. Yes. Absolutely. My first time saying it."

Al B. Sure, whose real name is Albert Brown, also suggested that his past health scare — which included a coma and organ failure — may have been linked to the controversy surrounding his knowledge of Porter's death and his public statements about Diddy.

"Remember, I'm the only one who spoke up, and I'm the only one left alive," he added, implying that others connected to the story may have faced consequences.

The artist has long maintained suspicions surrounding Kim Porter's sudden death from pneumonia at age 47, and has openly questioned Diddy's influence over the media's coverage of the event. He also cast doubt on the legitimacy of a posthumous memoir attributed to Porter.

Now, his legal team is investigating whether outside interference led to the collapse of the book deal. "If someone interfered, we're going to investigate," Hantman said. "We're thinking of getting Bo Dietl to investigate."

Dietl, a former NYPD detective turned high-profile private investigator, has worked on a number of celebrity-related cases and is known for his connections in both law enforcement and Hollywood.

As speculation swirls, neither Simon & Schuster nor representatives for Combs have publicly commented on the matter.

Al B. Sure's memoir remains unreleased, but his claims have reignited online discussion about Diddy's influence and long-standing rumors surrounding Porter's death.